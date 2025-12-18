Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E09 & S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's midseason finale of CBS's Ghosts, S05E09 & S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One & Two."

Article Summary Ghosts Season 5 midseason finale features a two-part holiday special with big surprises for Sam.

Sam’s Christmas Eve TV interview takes a wild turn, leading to an "It’s a Wonderful Life" twist.

Sneak peek videos and full episode overviews promise laughs, drama, and festive chaos.

Trevor and Patience connect over anti-Christmas feels as Sam faces a world without ghosts.

CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts plans on going into the new year on a holiday high note, with tonight bringing the two-episode midseason finale S05E09 & S05E10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One & Two." Sam's (McIver) big interview takes an unexpected turn – somehow leading to a "It's a Wonderful Life" scenario for her. Here's a look at the official overviews, image galleries, sneak peeks, and trailer for the two-episode year-ender – enjoy!

Ghosts Season 5 Eps 9 & 10 "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 9: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part One" – Sam's big Christmas Eve TV interview with Walter Storm (Larry Wilmore) takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Trevor and Patience bond over their mutual disinterest in celebrating Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 10: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol: Part Two" – Sam gets a glimpse of what her life would be like if she could never see the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

