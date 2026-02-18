Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E11: "The Others" Sneak Peek: Old Habits Die Hard for Pete

Set for Feb. 26th, here's a look at CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S05E11: "The Others."

Article Summary Ghosts returns Feb. 26 with S05E11: "The Others," introducing a new group of spirits at Woodstone.

Pete falls back into his old habits, and viewers get some insight into his "bathroom routine."

Sam and the ghosts confront spirits from one ghost’s past, shaking up the afterlife dynamics.

A glimpse ahead to S05E12: "The List" teases more of Flower and Thor’s rocky relationship journey.

We've got a new group of dearly departed and some afterlife relationship issues ahead when CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returns from its midseason break on Feb. 26th. With only a little more than a week away, CBS dropped a sneak peek for S05E11: "The Others," which we've added to the previously released official overview and image gallery. In the clip, Pete (Richie Moriarty) explains why he's back to having a bathroom routine (it actually makes sense). Following that, we have a look ahead to March 5th's S05E12: "The List." While Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) look to lockdown Woodstone B&B as a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) continue traveling down the relationship road – with a few more bumps along the way.

Ghosts Season 5: S05E11 "The Others" & S05E12: "The List" Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 11: "The Others" – Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost's past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup. Written by Skander Halim and directed by Todd Biermann.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 12: "The List" – Sam and Jay work to secure Woodstone B&B a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, only to face unexpected chaos when a vengeful newly discovered bunker ghost disrupts a crucial visit. Meanwhile, Flower and Thor clash over who gets to call the shots in their relationship. Written by Brian Bahe and directed by Todd Biermann.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

