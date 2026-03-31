Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E14: "The Water Heater" Sneak Peeks: It's All Political

With CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts returning this week, we've got four sneak peeks at S05E14: "The Water Heater."

Article Summary Get an early look at Ghosts S05E14: "The Water Heater" with four sneak peek clips.

Isaac transforms a simple repair into a full-on political campaign among the basement ghosts.

Ben Feldman guest stars as Kyle, pretending to date Hetty to make Bela jealous in a side plot.

Catch official previews and episode details for Ghosts S05E15 and S05E16, airing this April.

With CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts returning to our screens this week with S05E14: "The Water Heater," we have not one… two… or even three sneak peeks to pass along. Nope, we have four slips waiting for you below in our updated Season 5 preview rundown. In addition, we have official overviews and images for April 9th's S05E15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR" and April 16th's S05E16: "Woodstone Royale," featuring Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage as a guest star.

Ghosts Season 5: S05E14 – S05E16 Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 14: "The Water Heater" – Sam and Jay try to replace their broken water heater, but Isaac turns the upgrade into a campaign issue in his bid to represent the basement ghosts. Meanwhile, Kyle (Ben Feldman) attempts to make Bela jealous by pretending he's dating Hetty. Written by Liz Alexander and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 15: "Michael Jackson Goes to HR" – Trevor lands himself in trouble when an inappropriate gift to a co‑worker forces him into an HR meeting only Jay can handle. Meanwhile, Pete unintentionally sparks drama with Alberta after casually mentioning a surprise visit to his ex. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 16: "Woodstone Royale" – Needing to raise a large sum of money to pay the IRS, Sam and Jay agree to host a high-stakes poker game at the mansion. Meanwhile, in an act of generosity, Isaac gifts Jay's recliner to the basement ghosts. Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Cortney Carillo.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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