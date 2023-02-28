Ghosts Season 2 Episode 17 Images: Someone's Looking for Forgiveness Looking ahead to March, here are the preview images for CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S02E17 "Weekend from Hell."

Yesterday, we had three previews clips for S02E16 "Isaac's Book" (arriving this Thursday, March 2nd) to pass along, as well as the official episode overview for S02E17 "Weekend from Hell" (set for Thursday, March 9th). All in an effort to help fans of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts start their weeks off on a positive note. But just in case you need a pick-me-up, we also have preview images for "Weekend from Hell" to share. In fact, we'll even kick things off with a behind-the-scenes look at Richie Moriarty's Pete from the episode – take a look:

Ghosts Season 2 Episodes 16 & 17 Overviews, Images & Sneak Previews!

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 16 "Isaac's Book": Sam (Rose McIver) struggles to keep Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) spirits up after she hits a wall trying to publish a biography about him. Also, Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) conspire to keep their relationship hidden, and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) tries to prove to Flower (Sheila Carrasco) that he can control his anger. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Richie Keen, the episode stars actor, comedian, DJ, and internet personality Flula Borg as Soren, the husband of a former journalism schoolmate of Sam's. Now, here's a look at the episode images and sneak preview clips that were released:

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 17 "Weekend from Hell": Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) returns to Woodstone seeking Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) forgiveness so he can stay out of hell for good. Also, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) struggles to repeat an inspired culinary creation that he came up with after walking through Flower (Sheila Carrasco). Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).