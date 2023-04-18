Ghosts Season 2 Eps. 20 & 21 Previews: Alberta's Murder Solved? Here's a look at the overviews & preview images released for CBS' Ghosts S02E20 "Woodstone's Hottest Couple" and S02E21 "Whodunnit."

After taking a break this week, CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts will be back next week with S02E20 "Woodstone's Hottest Couple." But being viewers who like to have a heads-up on what's still to come, we have a nice update on the second season to pass along. Along with an overview & images for "Woodstone's Hottest Couple," we also have the same for the May 4th episode, S02E21 "Whodunnit" (but nothing so far for S02E22 "The Heir"). "We ended [the current season] with a cliffhanger we can't talk about yet. But we also, in the episode before the finale [S02E21 "Whodunnit"], we solve Alberta's [Danielle Pinnock] murder, which has been a season-long mystery that we've been [working on]," series co-creator Joe Wiseman shared during this weekend's Deadline's Contenders TV event. "And all the characters have [these] ongoing storylines that we can touch on every now and then, you know? We have a huge cast, which is the strength of the show; we can go in so many different directions because everyone is just a home run hitter. But we also have a lot of characters to service."

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 20 "Woodstone's Hottest Couple": When teen ghost Stephanie (Odessa A'zion), who lives in the attic, awakens to find that her crush Trevor (Asher Grodman) is now dating Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), she decides to sabotage all the relationships at Woodstone. The episode was written by Kira Kalush and directed by Jay Karas.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 21 "Whodunit": Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the ghosts go into detective mode when Sam's podcast editor gives her one last episode to wrap up Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) murder. Also, Trevor (Asher Grodman), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), and Pete (Richie Moriarty) discover an email from a Nigerian prince asking for help. The episode was written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Christine Gernoan.

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 22 "The Heir": TBA

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).