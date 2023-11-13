Posted in: CBS, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, preview, season 3

Ghosts Season 3 Set to Answer THAT Question Beginning February 2024

CBS announced that the third season of its Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts will premiere on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

By the time the credits rolled on "The Heir,' Sam (Rose McIver) & Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) – and the viewers – were left with one very serious, game-changing question. Who got sucked off? Thanks to the network dropping the news earlier today, we have a better idea of when that answer might be happening. Viewers can mark down Thursday, February 15, 8:30 p.m. for the third season premiere, following the seventh season premiere of Young Sheldon (with the second season premiere of So Help Me Todd and the series premiere of Tracker following Ghosts).

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who threw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it was inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 18th-century militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick '90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty native from the 16th-century (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of a 19th-century robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. The opening of the B&B is a source of intrigue, anxiety and curiosity among the spirits, but they'll gladly put up with the commotion as long as they can continue to interact with a living inhabitant – Samantha.

