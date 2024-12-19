Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: christmas, ghosts

Ghosts Season 4: Check Out Our "A Very Arondekar Christmas" Preview

Here's what you need to know ahead of CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E08/S04E09: "A Very Arondekar Christmas."

As we inch closer to the end of the calendar year, we have some updated previews to pass along for the third season of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. Along with the previously released official overview and image gallery for S04E07: "Sad Farnsby" (December 12th), we also have three new sneak peeks. Looking ahead to the holidays, we have official image galleries for S04E08/S04E09: "A Very Arondekar Christmas" (December 19th).

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 8 & 9: "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2": A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel). Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 8 & 9 "A Very Arondekar Christmas" Preview

Now, here's a look at what McIver and Ambudkar had to share about the special two-episode, one-hour holiday adventure, followed by the official image gallery (with the episode trailer waiting for you above):

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank) and Mary Holland (Patience) joined the cast for the fourth season.

This week, viewers will get a chance to meet Jay's (Ambudkar) parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Billions, American Gods) and Bernard White (The Matrix, Silicon Valley). Jaffrey's Champa is Jay's doting mother, who has much less patience for her daughter-in-law Sam (McIver) – whom she blames for Jay moving far away from them. Champa runs the family's text chain, known as the "Core Four," which Sam is desperate to be allowed onto. Mahesh (White) – Jay's father – secretly respects his son's culinary talents, but he is still hopeful his son will become an engineer instead of relying on the high risk of the B&B and the restaurant.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

