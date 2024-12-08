Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 7 Sneak Peeks, Holiday Episode Images Released

Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: christmas, ghosts

Check out sneak peeks of CBS's Ghosts S04E07: "Sad Farnsby" and the image galleries for S04E08 and S04E09: "A Very Arondekar Christmas."

As we inch closer to the end of the calendar year, we have some updated previews to pass along for the third season of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. Along with the previously released official overview and image gallery for S04E07: "Sad Farnsby" (December 12th), we also have three new sneak peeks. Looking ahead to the holidays, we have official image galleries for S04E08/S04E09: "A Very Arondekar Christmas" (December 19th).

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 7 & 8/9 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 7: "Sad Farnsby" – When Sam (Rose McIver) accidentally creates a rift between Sam and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) neighbors, the Farnsbys, Henry Farnsby (Mark Linn-Baker) moves into Woodstone B&B. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman) battle over a belated wedding present. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Heather Jack.

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 8 & 9: "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2": A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel). Written by Rupinder Gill and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank) and Mary Holland (Patience) joined the cast for the fourth season.

In December, viewers will get a chance to meet Jay's (Ambudkar) parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Billions, American Gods) and Bernard White (The Matrix, Silicon Valley), during the show's Christmas special. Jaffrey's Champa is Jay's doting mother, who has much less patience for her daughter-in-law Sam (McIver) – whom she blames for Jay moving far away from them. Champa runs the family's text chain, known as the "Core Four," which Sam is desperate to be allowed onto. Mahesh (White) – Jay's father – secretly respects his son's culinary talents, but he is still hopeful his son will become an engineer instead of relying on the high risk of the B&B and the restaurant.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

