Posted in: CBS, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 Poster, SDCC Teaser Released; Series Returns Oct 16th

With the series returning Oct. 16th, CBS's Ghosts released not only a Season 5 poster but also the teaser screened during the SDCC panel.

Article Summary Ghosts Season 5 premieres October 16, with an SDCC teaser and new poster released by CBS.

Bela takes on a bigger role, working at the restaurant and starting her own events business.

Expect intriguing relationships as Bela forms a connection with a different ghost (not Trevor).

The mystery of Sasappis’ death will finally get a spotlight, teased as a major Season 5 plot.

Ghosts returns for its fifth season on October 16, and some details on the season were dropped during the SDCC panel this weekend, along with a new poster. Showrunner Joe Wiseman has let it slip that Bela (Punam Patel) will have a larger role on the series and will be working in the restaurant. That makes sense after how the fourth season ended with Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) selling his soul to make the restaurant successful. But that is not all; she will also be starting her own events business and forming a relationship with one of the ghosts…who is not Trevor, with whom she has had a thing previously. Another tease was that the writer's room is working on telling the story of one of the show's biggest mysteries, the death of Sasappis (Román Zaragoza). That is what Wiseman himself said at the panel: "one of the last big mysteries" of the series.

Ghosts Season 5 Needs To Be Here Already

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast. Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Ghosts remains one of the funniest shows around, and is one of the few sitcoms left on network television. I have nothing to say other than I look forward to it being back, hopefully on a more regular schedule this season. It felt like the episodes were spaced out too far apart for Season Four. Here's a look at what was screened for SDCC attendees during the panel:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!