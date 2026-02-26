Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: ghosts, Ghosts UK

Ghosts UK Creators Reopen Doors to Button House: Return on the Way?

Is Ghosts UK making a comeback? Based on what the show's creators have been sharing on social media, it sure seems like it. Here's a look...

Article Summary Ghosts UK creators spark comeback rumors with a mysterious Button House door video on social media.

Several of the show's creators/cast members have shared the same teaser clip, fueling speculation about a return or new content.

Fans wonder if a new season, special, or even a movie could be on the way for the beloved sitcom.

Ideas floated include a Christmas special, a big screen adaptation, or a potential UK-US crossover event.

Created by Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond, the beloved British sitcom Ghosts spotlighted a married couple (Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe) who inherit the down-on-its-luck Button House. Little did they know they would also inherit a diverse group of ghostly folks who would help and hinder (and everything in between) their efforts to make their dream of a luxury hotel a reality. Running for five seasons (2019-2023), as well as a number of specials, the series ended its run on one of those high notes that left fans hoping for more. Could their hope be one step closer to becoming a reality?

If you've been checking out social media over the past few days, you may have noticed that a number of folks associated with Ghosts have been sharing a video of the door to Button House slowly opening. By who? We don't know. But we do know that Farnaby (Julian Fawcett MP), Howe-Douglas (Edwardian Stephanie "Fanny" Button), Howick (scout leader Patrick "Pat" Butcher), Baynton (poet Thomas Thorne), and Rickard (caveman Robin) have all shared the same clip. For those of you who want to cehck them out, we have those waiting for you below.

But what could it all mean? From the fans' perspective, the big hope would be another season. That said, we could be looking at news about the show heading to the big screen, or maybe a special is on the way. Is it too short of time to squeeze in a 2026 Christmas Special? Let's not forget that there's always the audio drama adaptation route, and we would love to see something serious go down between the US and UK versions (with the US version of the show returning tonight). For now, fans should keep their radars tuned for more to come – and here's a look at those posts we mentioned previously:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!