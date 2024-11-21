Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: documentary, Girls Gone Wild, Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story, peacock

Girls Gone Wild, Joe Francis Focus of Peacock's "Untold Story" Doc

Peacock's Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story is an upcoming documentary about the misogynistic 1990s phenomenon many would prefer to forget.

If you lived through the 1990s in America, you probably remember Girls Gone Wild, and many of you might wish you didn't. Before the spread of social media and easy access to online porn, Joe Francis' multi-million dollar "Girls Gone Wild" franchise, a series of videotapes sold on late-night television that featured young spring breakers baring their breasts for T-shirts and hats, had a shocking grip on popular culture. Now Peacock has produced a documentary including Francis' first in-depth, in-person, on-the-record interview with a journalist in almost a decade, as well as exclusive access to his former employees, enemies, and survivors, Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story offers an astonishing and wide-ranging account of a man whose impact on American culture cannot be overstated, whose alleged sins are numerous, and who now lives in exile on a sprawling estate in Mexico amidst the rubble of his once mighty empire.

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story, directed by Peabody and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jamila Wignot, offers an astonishing investigative look into the life and career of Joe Francis, a man whose name and multi-million dollar "Girls Gone Wild" empire were inescapable in the early 2000s. The docuseries, premiering December 3 exclusively on Peacock, includes Francis' first in-depth, in-person interview with a journalist in almost a decade, drawn from Scaachi Koul's on-the-record conversation at his Mexican compound, which spanned nearly nine hours, powerful personal accounts from 11 former employees and survivors, and never-before-broadcast video and audio recordings. Due to his actions and how he profited from exploiting and coercing hundreds of young women, many people who still remember him consider Joe Francis to be a "scumbag of the lowest order," and here he's given a chance to speak. Francis had been known to be utterly without remorse, so it remains to be seen if the fugitive from US justice has changed his mind.

Girls Gone Wild had a cultural hold on America's teens before the grand spread of social media. A virtual ground zero for "bro culture," the company originally presented itself as a series of tapes featuring the 'girl next door' having a wild time at spring break. But what was truly happening under the surface was much darker, including allegations of sexual coercion and exploitation. It was, in some ways, the fullest, most unfettered expression of the sexism and misogyny of the 1990s.

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story will be streaming on Peacock from December 3rd.

