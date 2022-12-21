Giveaway: Win A Chance To See A UK Screening For The Last Of Us

Would you like to win a chance to see a special screening of The Last of Us live in London? All you need is a Twitter account to take part in this giveaway. Sky is offering up an opportunity for people in the UK to check out the first episode on January 11th ahead of the show's debut. As part of the event, Sky is offering up a pair of tickets for you and a friend to go see it. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCLastOfUsUK. You have until Wednesday, December 26th at 7pm UCT to do so.

TO BE CLEAR: THIS CONTEST IS ONLY FOR THE TICKETS. THERE WILL BE NO TRANSPORTATION OR LODGING PROVIDED. YOU MUST EITHER BE IN THE UK OR HAVE THE ABILITY TO TRANSPORT YOURSELF THERE TO ATTEND.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win the chance to see a special screening of The Last of Us live in London. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2022; Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

