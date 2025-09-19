Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: chad powers

Glen Powell, Eli Manning Check In From The "Chad Powers" Multiverse

Series star and EP Glen Powell and EP Eli Manning break dimensional barriers just so we can get a special look at Hulu's Chad Powers.

Article Summary Glen Powell and Eli Manning team up to hype Hulu's new comedy series Chad Powers with a special sneak peek.

Chad Powers follows Russ Holliday, a QB whose alter ego gets a second chance at football glory in disguise.

The series is co-created by Powell and writer Michael Waldron, expanding on a sketch from Eli's Places.

Expect laughs, football action, and a multiverse twist when Chad Powers premieres September 30 on Hulu.

Glen Powell and Michael Waldron's half-hour Hulu comedy series Chad Powers sees Russ Holliday's (Powell) wild ways finally getting the best of him, costing the up-and-coming QB a chance at an epically successful college and professional football career. But when one star falls, another will rise and shine – and that star's name is Chad Powers… who Powell is also playing. They're not twins – they're the same person, but no one needs to know that, right? To help get the word out about the upcoming streaming series, Powell and EP/NFL Super Bowl Champ Eli Manning (who made the character famous) have something special for viewers, directly from the "Chad Powers Multiverse."

Here's a look at Manning and Powell breaking dimensional barriers to offer you a special look at Chad Powers, set to hit Hulu screens on September 30th:

Along with Powell, the upcoming streaming comedy series stars Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson. Set to hit screens on September 30th, here's a look back at the official teaser that was released back in December 2024, followed by the official logline/overview for Hulu's Chad Powers, a look at two "meta" in-universe previews that were released, and more:

When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli's Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.

Hulu's Chad Powers stems from co-creators and executive producers Powell and Waldron. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce, and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. Powell serves as co-creator and is co-writing and executive-producing under his production co-banner, Barnstorm Productions.

