GLOW Star Alison Brie Updates on Any Possible Season 4 Rumblings On Watch What Happens: Live with host Andy Cohen, Alison Brie discussed if there were any rumblings out there to make GLOW Season 4 happen.

Earlier this week, Kate Nash (Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson) shared a look at what might've been in the form of images from the since-canceled fourth season of showrunners-writers-executive producers Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch's Alison Brie & Betty Gilpin-starring women's pro-wrestling dramedy GLOW. After learning in 2019 that the series would be returning for a fourth & final season, Netflix would go on to pull the plug on Season 4 several weeks into filming over COVID-related production issues on the streamer's side. But could a fourth season still be in the cards? On Bravo's Watch What Happens: Live with host Andy Cohen, Brie and co-guest Natasha Lyonne (Peacock's Poker Face) were taking questions from viewers when one asked about the rumblings that Season 4 could end up moving forward after all. Unfortunately, Brie had to burst that bubble, sharing that he hadn't heard anything on her end about that happening. And as she points out with regard to her experience with Community fans and their efforts to bring that show back, if there was any real buzz about the show returning, she would be one of the first ones to know.

Here's a look at Brie addressing the GLOW question beginning at the 2:45 mark (because the lead-in to the question involving Cohen and his DMs is definitely worth your time):

A little more than two years after the news hit, Nash shared some looks at the season that wasn't meant to be. "The [GLOW] season ya never saw [Netflix] I'm havin' a real memory lane moment, ok…let me live!" Nash wrote in a tweet that included four images from what was filmed before the series had to unexpectedly wrap. Netflix's GLOW starred Brie, Gilpin Marc Maron, Geena Davis, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Gayle Rankin, Sunita Mani, Rebekka Johnson, Kimmy Gatewood, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Ellen Wong, Jackie Tohn, Marianna Palka, and Kia Stevens. Flahive and Mensch executive produced alongside Hermann, Kohan, and Burley.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," said Flahive and Mensch in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone. There's a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job," ending their note to fans with a plea, "Register to vote. And please vote."

The series was three weeks into filming the fourth season when production was initially shut down due to the pandemic, having completed the first episode and started production on the second episode. Reports are that a combination of difficulties getting the production back up and running in Los Angeles along with the cost of keeping the cast's contracts active and an expected 2022 debut put the streaming service in the position to pull the plug for good (though all of the series' regulars have been paid in full for the fourth season). "We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," said a Netflix spokesperson to Deadline Hollywood. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."