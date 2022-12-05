GMA3 Co-Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Reportedly Pulled by ABC News

If you've been following the headlines and the gossip sheets, then you know that ABC's GMA3 (a "spinoff add-on," so to speak, from the popular Good Morning America) co-anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes have found their personal lives under the microscope. Last week brought word that Robach & Holmes had been in a romantic relationship, news that sent viewers to social media to share their belief that each of them was still in a committed marriage. Since that time, every word they've said and every move they've made in front of the camera has been fuel for random speculation. Well, the next chapter in the story was written earlier today by ABC News President Kim Godwin. During an editorial call earlier today (reported by Variety), Godwin revealed that the co-anchors were being pulled from the ABC News program while the network considers its options. Sources familiar with the call shared that it was made clear that Robach & Holmes had not violated any company policy, but the move was made "to do what's best for the organization." At the time of the initial reporting, ABC News didn't make any executives available for comment.

