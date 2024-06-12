Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: annecy, preview, scooby doo, warner bros discovery

Go-Go Mystery Machine: New Series Sends Scooby-Doo, Shaggy to Japan

Scooby-Doo and Shaggy head to Japan to stuff their faces and fight monsters in the upcoming animated spinoff series Go-Go Mystery Machine.

If you're a fan of animation, then you have to be loving this week. Why? Because we're in the midst of the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival – a showcase for upcoming, in-development, and just-announced animation projects from a whole ton of animation studios from around the world. Earlier today, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe had a chance to show off what's ahead in the immediate (and not-so-immediate) future. Some of the highlights included a new Regular Show from J.G. Quintel, Craig McCracken's Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends spotlighting a younger audience, and a number of Adventure Time projects – including an animated film and the new series "Side Quests" and "Heyo BMO." But for those "Scooby-Doo" franchise fans out there feeling left out of the PR party, there was a surprising announcement – Cartoon Network Studios' Go-Go Mystery Machine. Here's a look at the key art that was released earlier today for the new spinoff series:

In the upcoming animated series, the Mystery Machine gang takes their crime-solving skills overseas to Japan. Here's a look at the official logline that was released: "While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country." Once again, Shaggy & Scooby-Doo's insatiable appetite brings the world one step closer to ending in a fire of Lovecraftian horror. In their defense? I bet those Scooby Snacks are worth wagering the world over – but we digress! Of course, the slightly-less-than-dynamic duo will have some help solving the mystery and catching some monsters – Scooby-Doo's uncle, Daisuke-Doo, magical friend Etsuko, and gadget wiz Toshiro. We already love the animation in the key art image above, and the premise sounds promising. Here's hoping the Velma haters out there give this one a chance.

