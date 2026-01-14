Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged:

God of War Live-Action Series Taps SOA, TWD Actor Ryan Hurst as Kratos

Prime Video and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's God of War series has tapped Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead) as Kratos.

Article Summary Ryan Hurst cast as Kratos in Prime Video's highly anticipated God of War live-action series.

Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, bringing expertise from Battlestar Galactica and Outlander.

Director Frederick E.O. Toye, known for Shōgun and Fallout, will helm the series' first two episodes.

Amazon MGM Studios orders two seasons, with video game creator Cory Barlog as executive producer.

Back in December, we learned that Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) was set to direct the first two episodes of Sony Pictures TV, Amazon MGM Studios, and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) live-action God of War series. Now, we're getting some big casting news, with Ryan Hurst (FX's Sons of Anarchy, AMC's The Walking Dead) set to play Kratos. According to the official description that was released, "Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War, and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle."

During a March 2025 edition of Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show podcast, Sackhoff and Moore touched base on a wide range of personal and professional topics. At the end of their conversation, as Sackhoff was getting ready to sign off, she asked Moore for an update on what he's working on – and that's where we got some interesting intel on the God of War series. "I'm working on an adaptation of… there's a video game called 'God of War'… that Amazon has ordered, you know, two seasons of and they have asked me to come in. So I'm literally in the writers' room and working on that. That's my new thing; that's such a daunting property." From there, Moore and Sackhoff discuss Moore not being a gamer and their respective past experiences with video games.

Santa Monica Studio's studio creative director Cory Barlog is expected to remain as an executive producer, as will PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee. The news originally came after Moore and Sony Pictures Television inked a new overall deal after Moore's previous deal with Disney and 20th Television – making a return for Moore.

