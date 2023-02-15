Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares Excerpt from Aziraphale's Diary In honor of Valentine's Day, Neil Gaiman shared an excerpt from Aziraphale's Diary that Gaiman wrote to be used in Amazon's Good Omens 2.

From a television/streaming standpoint, Amazon Prime's Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring sequel season to Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2) is definitely at the top of our 2023 list of "must-watches." So we were among the many who were excited by the "valentine" that Gaiman shared with everyone on Tuesday, an extract from Aziraphale's (Sheen) Diary from the 1820s that Gaiman wrote for a specific scene. But even though what he wrote ended up not being visible in the scene, Gaiman wanted fans to be able to read it for themselves as a special Valentine's Day gift.

Here's a look at Gaiman's Tumblr post (and make sure to follow him here), followed by a transcript of the text and some important details about the second season:

"Madam!" I said, "I do believe that you have entirely misunderstood me!" The countess drew herself to her full height, which I believe would have been about five feet and seven inches, and stared at me, quite puzzled. "No," she said, "I believe that it is you who are mistaken, Mr Fell. For never have I met a man of any kind who could resist my blandishments." And then, replacing her garments (which took much longer than shedding them), she added, "I do not know what manner of a man you are, Mr Fell. I trust you will still help my brother with his little problem." "I am still there for him," I assured her. "He is as good as freed from his durance vile." "You are an angel," said the countess. And so we left the matter. This morning, her brother rejoined her, released (by me) from debtor's gaol. She was by all accounts delighted to see him. POSTSCRIPT: It appears that she was not a countess, he was not her brother, and they fled together for France leaving many debts behind them. I told Crowley all about the matter over a glass of claret, but he did not appear to be as surprised as I had expected.

When the story continues, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made Good Omens, I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like Good Omens season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce Good Omens 2.