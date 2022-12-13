Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Shares Pixilated Crowley, Aziraphale Looks

As excited as we are for BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring sequel season to Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (though we're going with Good Omens 2 because that's a lot less to write each time), we will readily admit that Summer 2023 feels like it's ten years away. So we'll take whatever previews we can get. If Gaiman wants to take to Tumblr to drop some "creatively pixilated" looks at Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen), we're all in. In fact, they almost have this abstract-like quality to them (though the right description escapes me). Maybe a coffee table art book after the new season drops?

In the interest of keeping things fair on the pixilated front, here's a look at what Gaiman had to share of Aziraphale:

And here's a look back at those pixilated previews of Crowley that were mentioned previously:

With the series set to hit Amazon screens in Summer 2023, here's a look at Sheen, Tennant & Jon Hamm in action during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2022 from back in October:

When the story continues, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made Good Omens, I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like Good Omens season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce Good Omens 2.