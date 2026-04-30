Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broadsword Online, star wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, star wars: the old republic

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Update 7.9 "Legacy Reborn"

Star Wars: The Old Republic revealed a new update, Update 7.9 — Legacy Reborn, which brings the finale of the Legacy of the Sith storyline

Article Summary Star Wars: The Old Republic Update 7.9, Legacy Reborn, ends the Legacy of the Sith story with a final clash on Khar Shian.

Darth Jadus, Heta Kol, Malgus, and Shae Vizla drive the Star Wars showdown, with new multi-perspective story gameplay.

Star Wars: The Old Republic 7.9 also adds PvP Season 10, Twitch Drops, Cartel Market items, and quality-of-life updates.

SWTOR also teases Update 8.0 with level 85, gearing and combat changes, a new Operation, and the planet Ryloth.

Broadsword Online and Electronic Arts shared details of the latest update for Star Wars: The Old Republic, as Update 7.9 – Legacy Reborn brings an end to a major storyline. The update brings about the final chapter to the Legend of the Sith story that's been going on for most of Version 7.0's updates, as they'll end it on a thrilling note before Version 8.0 comes around. They'll also launch Season 10's content, new store items tied to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and a few other content items of note. We have the full set of dev notes below, along with the latest VOD from the team above, as the game will launch on the last week of May 2026.

Legacy of the Sith Comes To A Thrilling Conclusion in Star Wars: The Old Republic

From now until May 14, players who watch one hour of live Star Wars: The Old Republic content on Twitch will be granted the Dantooine (Crash Site) Poster Decoration. When 7.9 goes live, players who watch four hours of live Twitch content will receive the Nightshade Hssiss Mount.

Legacy Reborn Storyline: Darth Jadus has stolen Darth Nul's holocron and is heading to Khar Shian, where the final showdown of Legacy of the Sith will unfold alongside Heta Kol, the Hidden Chain, Malgus, and Shae Vizla. The final confrontation on Khar Shian will feature gameplay from different character perspectives, giving players a new way to experience the story's climax.

Darth Jadus has stolen Darth Nul's holocron and is heading to Khar Shian, where the final showdown of Legacy of the Sith will unfold alongside Heta Kol, the Hidden Chain, Malgus, and Shae Vizla. The final confrontation on Khar Shian will feature gameplay from different character perspectives, giving players a new way to experience the story's climax. Cartel Market: New items inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be dropping in the Cartel Market, alongside the limited-time Master the Fight: Cargo Transport Bundle.

New items inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be dropping in the Cartel Market, alongside the limited-time Master the Fight: Cargo Transport Bundle. Quality of Life Updates: Starting in 7.9, the companion terminal will be disabled and narratively unavailable companions will remain accessible under a new "Ineligible for Story" tab. Based on player feedback, the Dantooine Dynamic Encounter intro mission is also being updated for smoother onboarding, with the Orbital Core encounter separated from the main story mission flow.

PvP Season 10 "Honor in Battle": Season 10 launches with 7.9 and will run for 16 weeks, bringing new armors, decorations, titles, flairs, trophy decorations, flags, and achievements.

Season 10 launches with 7.9 and will run for 16 weeks, bringing new armors, decorations, titles, flairs, trophy decorations, flags, and achievements. Nar Shaddaa Nightlife: This seasonal event returns June 30 for six weeks. And will introduce two new themed decorations that can be earned when the event begins.

This seasonal event returns June 30 for six weeks. And will introduce two new themed decorations that can be earned when the event begins. Galactic Season 11: Light and Shadow will launch with Game Update 7.9.1, bringing back fan-favorite rewards, returning companions Fen Zeil and Amity, discounted gifts, and new customization, armoire, mount, title, and legacy reward options.

8.0 First Details: The team also previewed the next era of SWTOR, including a level cap increase to 85, gearing updates, combat balance changes, a new three-boss Operation, and the explorable planet Ryloth, home of the Twi'leks, with Dynamic Encounters.

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