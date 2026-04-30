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The Sheep Detectives Review: Lots Of Heart, But It Gets Heavy

The Sheep Detectives continues the high level of quality films Amazon MGM Studios has been releasing in 2026. Full of heart, laughs, & tears.

Article Summary The Sheep Detectives blends Babe-like charm with a surprisingly dark mystery, delivering laughs, tears, and real emotional weight.

Hugh Jackman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris O'Dowd, and Bryan Cranston lead a perfectly cast, standout ensemble.

The Sheep Detectives shines with gorgeous small-town production design, sharp sheep banter, and an Agatha Christie-style whodunit.

Parents should note The Sheep Detectives gets heavy with death, murder, and religion, making it better for older kids.

The Sheep Detectives sneaks up on you and packs quite an emotional punch. It should not be rated PG, and parents take notice: there is some seriously heavy stuff in here that is not particularly suitable for really young ones, but great for those 10-13 years old. This is a serious, dark film in a couple of spots, and this is your warning that some tough conversations will come up after watching. As sad as it gets, it also has some seriously funny bits; the voice cast is perfectly cast, it looks incredible, and continues the trend of quality cinema coming from Amazon MGM Studios this year. You will laugh, and boy, will you cry.

The Sheep Detectives: Laughs & Ugly Cries

Hugh Jackman plays George, a shepherd to a flock of sheep. He treats them with dignity and respect, and reads them detective stories every night. What he doesn't know is that they understand him, and many of the sheep look forward to the stories, especially Lily (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who takes pride in solving many of the mysteries before the book ends. Those skills will come in handy when George is murdered one night. The sheep, led by Lily, Mopple (Chris O'Dowd), and a black sheep named Sebastian (Bryan Cranston), help bumbling policeman Tim (Nicholas Braun) try to solve the case.

This is not the film you are expecting when it starts. It gives big Babe vibes right out of the gate, and the charm doesn't really stop at any point. A rare non-animated film for families, it is so refreshing to be introduced to so many characters at once, but we feel like we get to know them. All the sheep and humans are boiled down to basically stand in for a personality type, but especially for the voice actors, they shine. They bring so many different personalities to the flock, making it seem effortless to tell them apart throughout the film. Take note, anyone with a large cast. This is how to do this effectively. The film is also gorgeous. The set design from Suzie Davies does so much legwork; this is one of the most memorable small towns in a film in a long time, from the buildings to the plot of land that the sheep detectives call home. Bravo.

The mystery itself plays out like an Agatha Christie novel, and while the twist of whodunit works at the end, none of the human suspects really bring anything to the table. The script and story by Craig Mazin shine in parts, especially in the sheep's interactions with one another and whenever Jackman is on screen or narrating. It falters ever so slightly with the other townsfolk who may have done in George. On further reflection, this is actually a tightly wound mystery, all things considered. Mazin and director Kyle Balda know who they are making this film for, and mostly succeed.

It just feels a little too heavy sometimes. There are a lot of touchy subjects they poke and prod at, including death, religion, and murder. Many 90's kids will feel right at home with this film, but as parents, might not feel as comfortable with the small ones watching this. They do a great job telling the story they set out to tell, but some might walk out of the theater a little perturbed that their young children are crying so hard. This is a very emotional watch, and while it is important for young children to be exposed to these kinds of experiences, the film's marketing masks many of the events.

The Sheep Detectives, in every instance except for those issues, is a winning film that continues Amazon MGM's winning spring, as they continue to pump out quality films. Many families that flocked to Project Hail Mary will do the same with this film, and that is a great thing. Just might want to find a sitter for the really little ones.

The Sheep Detectives Review by Jeremy Konrad 8.5 / 10 The Sheep Detectives is not the film you expect walking in, and that is a great thing. Full of heart and laughs, this is an emotional watch that is much more serious than you think.

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