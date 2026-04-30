Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Subnautica 2, Unknown Worlds

Subnautica 2 Confirms Mid-May Early Access Launch

After all sorts of teases and legal issues, Subnautica 2 has finally been given an Early Access release date, as the game arrives this May

Article Summary Subnautica 2 finally launches in Early Access in mid-May, ending years of teases and a rocky development road.

Unknown Worlds’ underwater survival sequel features a new alien ocean world, fresh story beats, and deeper mysteries.

Play solo or in four-player online co-op, crafting tools, submersibles, and customizable bases to stay alive.

Explore vibrant biomes, scan strange creatures, evolve your genetics, and survive the terrifying depths below.

Unknown Worlds announced this week that they finally have an Early Access release date for Subnautica 2, as the game will arrive in mid-May. The game has had a rocky road with a few years of development, and the ugliness of a court proceeding that's probably never going to end. But as far as the game's release is concerned, the devs are about to take a major step for the title as it will launch an Early Access version while they continue to work on it. You can check out the new cinemative trailer here, along with more info from the devs, as the EA version arrives on May 14, 2026, on PC via Steam.

Subnautica 2 Finally Arrives in Early Access This May

Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an all-new alien ocean world. Play alone or with friends as you explore alluring biomes and discover fascinating creatures. Craft vehicles, tools, and bases to survive this mysterious alien world. A new world awaits alongside an all-new story. You are a pioneer traveling to a distant world, but something is amiss. The ship's AI insists you carry on the mission. This world is too dangerous for humans to survive… Unless you change what it means to be human. What creatures, intelligent or otherwise, await your arrival?

Explore With Friends: Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways.

Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways. Craft Submersibles, Tools, and Bases: Survival depends on utilizing the right tools. Alongside basic items such as your Scanner and Flashlight, you'll find recipes for more advanced tools, equipment, and submersibles. Bases are more customizable with an overhauled building system. New tools allow for greater adaptation to the world.

Uncover Diverse New Biomes: From towering underwater cliffs to lush coral fields, this aquatic alien world is brimming with vibrant and breathtaking biomes, each teeming with diverse ecosystems and unique creatures. But something isn't right. The world is out of balance. What happened here? What happened to you? And more importantly, where are you?

From towering underwater cliffs to lush coral fields, this aquatic alien world is brimming with vibrant and breathtaking biomes, each teeming with diverse ecosystems and unique creatures. But something isn't right. The world is out of balance. What happened here? What happened to you? And more importantly, where are you? Study Mysterious Lifeforms: Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival.

Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival. Survive Terrifying Depths: This world is vast and deep. Venture beyond the safety of shallow waters, descending into a dark unknown. Wonder and danger lurks around every corner. To survive this planet, you'll need to push beyond your boundaries and unlock the secrets of this strange world.

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