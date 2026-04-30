Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cheez-it, Kellanova, pop-tarts, pringles, Rice Krispies Treats, Town House Crackers

Pop-Tarts, Cheez-It, Pringles & More Team Up With U.S. Soccer

Pop-Tarts, Cheez-It, Pringles, Town House Crackers, and Rice Krispies Treats will all have special American-themed treats for the World Cup

Article Summary Pop-Tarts joins Cheez-It, Pringles, Town House, and Rice Krispies Treats for U.S. Soccer World Cup snacks.

Pop-Tarts Star-Spangled Blueberry features red pastry, blueberry filling, white icing, and patriotic sprinkles.

Cheez-It adds Flags & Stars and Chili Cheese Dog, while Pringles brings the bold new Spicy Loaded Nachos.

Kellanova’s limited-edition patriotic snack lineup starts in May and celebrates U.S. Soccer with Americana flavors.

Kellanova has partnered up with the U.S. Soccer Federation Team to release several special products celebrating the team during the World Cup. You'll see several Americana-infused items across several of their brands starting in May, including Pop-Tarts, Cheez-It, Pringles, Town House Crackers, and Rice Krispies Treats, which we assume will be around throughout the event and into July to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the USA. We have the full lineup of snacks that will be on the market below, which includes some insane flavors like Spicy Loaded Nachos and Chili Cheese Dogs.

Celebrate U.S. Soccer With Several Snacks from Pop-Tarts, Cheez-It, Pringles & More

Cheez-It Original Flags & Stars: Celebrate the timeless, iconic cheesy goodness and crunch of Cheez-It Original, now in fun, festive flag and star shapes. Every bite is baked with 100% real cheese, delivering that perfectly toasted, savory flavor you know and love.

Celebrate the timeless, iconic cheesy goodness and crunch of Cheez-It Original, now in fun, festive flag and star shapes. Every bite is baked with 100% real cheese, delivering that perfectly toasted, savory flavor you know and love. Cheez-It Chili Cheese Dog: Get ready for a flavor experience that's both nostalgic and excitingly bold. Each bite is packed with the satisfying heat of chili, the rich creaminess of cheese, and the savory flavor of a classic hot dog. It's the taste of summer fairs and late-night cravings all in one perfectly crunchy bite.

Get ready for a flavor experience that's both nostalgic and excitingly bold. Each bite is packed with the satisfying heat of chili, the rich creaminess of cheese, and the savory flavor of a classic hot dog. It's the taste of summer fairs and late-night cravings all in one perfectly crunchy bite. Pop-Tarts Star-Spangled Blueberry: Experience the breakfast classic with a spirited twist. Bite into a unique red pastry to discover a sweet, blueberry-flavored filling. Each Pop-Tart is topped with white icing and festive red and blue sprinkles, creating a delicious tribute to team pride in every bite.

Experience the breakfast classic with a spirited twist. Bite into a unique red pastry to discover a sweet, blueberry-flavored filling. Each Pop-Tart is topped with white icing and festive red and blue sprinkles, creating a delicious tribute to team pride in every bite. Pringles Spicy Loaded Nachos: Enjoy the bold, savory flavors of spicy jalapeño and nacho cheese in a perfectly crunchy potato crisp. Every bite delivers a dynamic blend of zesty jalapeño, rich cheddar cheese, and a kick of savory spices for a satisfyingly spicy crunch.

Enjoy the bold, savory flavors of spicy jalapeño and nacho cheese in a perfectly crunchy potato crisp. Every bite delivers a dynamic blend of zesty jalapeño, rich cheddar cheese, and a kick of savory spices for a satisfyingly spicy crunch. Rice Krispies Treats Red White & Blue Sprinkles: Indulge in the simple, marshmallowy goodness of the classic Rice Krispies Treats you know and love, now with a festive flair. Each Rice Krispies Treat is topped with a sprinkle of red, white, and blue, adding a delightful crunch to every bite. A timeless snack, dressed up for celebration.

Indulge in the simple, marshmallowy goodness of the classic Rice Krispies Treats you know and love, now with a festive flair. Each Rice Krispies Treat is topped with a sprinkle of red, white, and blue, adding a delightful crunch to every bite. A timeless snack, dressed up for celebration. Town House Star Spangled Original Crackers: Savor the classic, buttery taste of Town House now in the form of a flag-shaped cracker. Each bite delivers a light, crispy crunch and savory, toasted notes, making it the perfect snack while you celebrate your favorite team.

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