Posted in: Sports, TV | Tagged: impact, tna, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Elijah Has His Own Match Type?

Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, Elijah apparently has his own match type, and we actually get a lot more wrestling than normal.

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! headlines with Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian in the first-ever Walk With Elijah Guitar Strap Match main event.

TNA Knockouts action sees Allie return from the Undead Realm, teaming with Rosemary and Mara Sadé against rivals.

Jeff Hardy battles Vincent on TNA iMPACT! as The Hardys and The Righteous feud intensifies after Sacrifice 2026.

Mustafa Ali defends the TNA International Championship, while Leon Slater speaks and Mr. Elegance gets his shot.

What do the minds at TNA have for tonight's main event? Well… apparently every wrestler in the company ends up getting their own specific match type, and that's no different as we're getting a specialty main event. Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, Elijah will fight Frankie Kazarian in a "Walk With Elijah Guitar Strap Match," which is basically a strap match with what we assume will be an over-decorated strap. Leon Slater will also chat with the crowd, and we'll get more wrestling than normal with four more matches on the show. Here's your preview of what's to come tonight at 9 pm ET on AMC.

Keep Your Guitar Strap Oiled For Any Performance: TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! – April 30, 2026 Preview

In the first-ever Walk with Elijah Guitar Strap Match, Elijah battles Frankie Kazarian with both men bound together by a 12-foot strap. After Kazarian's cemetery attack and mocking in-ring concert impersonation, this rivalry has turned deeply personal, and there will be no escape. The Knockouts division continues to heat up as Allie, Rosemary, and Mara Sadé face Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore. It marks Allie's first match since her resurrection from the Undead Realm.

Jeff Hardy faces Vincent as the bad blood between The Hardys and The Righteous continues to grow following the shocking betrayal at Sacrifice 2026, where Matt Hardy was viciously attacked. After last week's chaos involving Dutch, Jeff Hardy now looks to defend his brother and settle the score. We'll hear from TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, who continues to build momentum inside the ring.

Mr. Elegance goes one-on-one with The Home Town Man after The Personal Concierge secured him an in-ring opportunity through Director of Operations Daria Rae. With eyes on making a statement, Mr. Elegance looks to turn the spotlight in his favor. The TNA International Championship is on the line as Mustafa Ali defends his title against Adam Brooks following an open challenge. Brooks looks to seize a massive opportunity, while Ali aims to prove his dominance once again.

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