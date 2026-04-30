Posted in: Games, Movies, Resident Evil, Sony | Tagged: resident evil, Zach Cregger

Resident Evil: Official Teaser Trailer and 3 Images Released

The first teaser trailer and images for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil have been released. We also know when in the game timeline the film takes place and why we aren't following a familiar character.

Article Summary The official Resident Evil tease trailer is now online, giving fans their first real look at Zach Cregger’s new film.

Zach Cregger says Resident Evil unfolds alongside the events of Resident Evil 2, on the edges of Raccoon City.

Instead of retelling Leon or another character's journey, Resident Evil follows a new story built to exist within the game’s world.

Resident Evil opens in theaters on September 18, 2026, from Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger.

The teaser trailer for director Zach Cregger's adaptation of Resident Evil, which we saw at CinemaCon earlier this month, has officially been released online, and now we get to see how fans and non-fans react to what this new adaptation is attempting to do. Cregger has said he was pretty sure some fans were going to "crucify him" for the decisions he made, but it sounds like he made the right decision in this series. This film takes place "on the periphery [the second game]. You know, where Raccoon City is having its big night, but tell just another story that could be happening in parallel to that," according to Cregger in an interview with GamesRadar+.

Cregger has also been very upfront about his decision not to adapt any specific character storylines for his turn in the Resident Evil sandbox, saying in a Q&A on the official PlayStation website, "So I wanted to tell a story that could take place in the Resident Evil world, but wasn't telling a story that the games had already told. To me, I would feel like there's kind of no winning there if I were to tell Leon's story, because the games do such a great job. It would just be kind of redundant, and ultimately, I think, disappointing. So I would rather just kind of celebrate everything I love about the games by telling the story that could exist on the sidelines of one of the games."

There are going to be some fans who are going to be angry that Cregger decided not to tell a specific storyline from the games, and there are going to be fans mad that Cregger decided not to stay in a specific location from the games, because that's the problem with fans; there is ultimately no pleasing them. However, everything we have heard from Cregger suggests that his creative decisions stem from a deep respect for the source material, not a belief that it is somehow beneath him, as we have seen in other video game adaptations. The most interesting reaction from fans is the idea that this movie looks like the kind of story you would find in journal pages in the open world, which is a fascinating angle to take with this film.

Resident Evil: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hits theatres September 18, 2026. It is directed by Zach Cregger and stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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