Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Tabletop | Tagged: Hitman: The Board Game, MOOD Publishing

Hitman: The Board Game Announced With Crowdfunding Complete

This morning, Hitman: The Board Game was fully funded in about 30 minutes after its announcement.

Article Summary Hitman: The Board Game has been announced by MOOD Publishing and IO Interactive, with crowdfunding fully funded in 30 minutes.

The Hitman board game campaign now runs through May 30, 2026, with extra funding set to unlock more content tiers.

Designed for 1-4 players, Hitman: The Board Game is a competitive assassination game set in the World of Assassination.

The base game includes four iconic locations, eight targets, and modular contracts built around stealth, disguises, and kills.

MOOD Publishing announced that it is working with IO Interactive to create Hitman: The Board Game, which it has already successfully crowdfunded. This morning, the company announced they were making a tabletop game based on the hit franchise about assassinations, powerful people, and secret organizations. Not more than 30 minutes after it was announced, the game was fully funded and is now basically raising money to unlock more tiers of content, which will end on May 30, 2026. We have more details about the game they have created below as we now wait to see how much they earn over the next calendar month, and how long it takes them to actually produce the title.

Hitman: The Board Game Was Fully Funded In About 30 Minutes

For over two decades, Agent 47 has defined the stealth genre. Now, the tension of the perfect kill, the art of the disguise, and the thrill of the perfectly executed plan have been meticulously distilled into an engaging tabletop experience. Translating the digital universe into a physical and memorable board game experience will offer a great opportunity for both new and existing players to enter the World of Assassination. Hitman: The Board Game is a 1-4 player competitive assassination board game. The Base Game comes with four iconic locations and eight targets known from the World of Assassination Trilogy.

Each target can appear in each location through a modular sandbox setup, ensuring no two contracts are ever the same. Every player is an agent, meaning you will compete against rival agents to infiltrate exotic locations, bypass high-tech security, and eliminate high-profile targets. Success depends on planning, adapting, and seizing the opportunities available. With surgical precision, of course. Signature Gameplay: Utilize various cards at your disposal to take down guards, divert attention, infiltrate areas, create "accidents", and disguise yourself to go unnoticed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!