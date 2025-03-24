Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens, Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen on How "Richard III" Plays a Small Part

With filming on the series now wrapped, Good Omens 3 star Michael Sheen teased how Sir Laurence Olivier's Richard III factors into one scene.

Five months after the word came down that the third and final season of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens would consist of a single 90-minute episode, fans are getting an update and a tease on the final run. Checking in with hosts Andy Bush and Dave Lawrence's Scarred for Life podcast, Sheen noted that filming on the final episode has wrapped – while also noting how a recent purchase will factor into an upcoming scene. "I went online and went on this auction. I am now the owner of the nose that [Laurence] Olivier wore as Richard III in that film,' Sheen shared, referencing Sir Laurence Olivier's 1955 film Richard III. "That thing that haunted me from being a child, I now have it, and not only that, I have worn it in something. It was a bit in the last part of 'Good Omens' that I've just finished filming, where my character has to be in disguise, and I wear Olivier's nose from 'Richard III.'" As for details? Yeah, that's not gonna happen – but let the speculation begin!

Here's a look at the complete interview from the Scarred for Life podcast:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Good Omens 3: David Tennant on Working with Michael Sheen

Back in May 2024, while speaking with BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet host Michelle Visage joked that the final season would also bring an end to Sheen's kisses, with Tennant responding by adding that there may be a few more on the way in Good Omens 3 – he just doesn't know quite yet: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for Series Three. I mean, neither do I, to be honest." As for what it's been like for him to film the series adaptation, Tennant spoke highly of the experience. "Deeply joyous. It's deeply joyous. I mean, mainly because I get to hang out with Michael [Sheen] every day. And talk nonsense, and they're great scripts, and it's just a brilliant, kind of mad, crazy world/ So, I love it, yeah," he explained. Here's a look at the BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet livestream – with the interview with Tennant kicking in at around the 51:40 mark:

According to a source in the October 2024 Variety report, Gaiman had contributed to the writing of the series finale but would not be involved with the episode once production got underway – and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale. Over the past several months, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!