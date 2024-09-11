Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens, neil gaiman

Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Reportedly Offers to Step Back From Series

After news of a pre-production pause earlier this week, a report this morning claims Neil Gaiman has offered to step back from Good Omens 3.

Earlier this week, Deadline Hollywood reported that pre-production in Scotland on the third and final season of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens had been paused – with DH adding from sources that "there are discussions about possible production changes." In an exclusive follow-up, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Gaiman has offered to step back from working on the streaming series – one that Amazon is reportedly considering but hasn't made a final decision on yet.

In July, Tortoise Media released the podcast Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman, which included assault allegations against the author. Gaiman has denied the allegations. According to DH's reporting from sources, Gaiman's alleged offer "is not an admission of wrongdoing" but meant to allow the Prime Video series to move forward with production. A spokesperson for the production did not comment for DH's initial report from earlier this week; Amazon "declined to comment" for today's report, and a representative for Gaiman "did not respond to a request for comment."

Good Omens 3: David Tennant on Wrapping Series

Back in May of this year, while speaking with BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet host Michelle Visage, Tennant had a few things to share about the upcoming third and final season. Asked about the status of the Prime Video series, Tennant reaffirmed at that time that a January 2025 filming start was still on track. When Visage joked that the final season would also bring an end to Sheen's kisses, Tennant responded by adding that there may be a few more on the way in Good Omens 3 – he just doesn't know quite yet: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for Series Three. I mean, neither do I, to be honest."

As for what it's been like for him to film the series adaptation, Tennant spoke highly of the experience. "Deeply joyous. It's deeply joyous. I mean, mainly because I get to hang out with Michael [Sheen] every day. And talk nonsense, and they're great scripts, and it's just a brilliant, kind of mad, crazy world/ So, I love it, yeah," he explained. Here's a look at the BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet livestream – with the interview with Tennant kicking in at around the 51:40 mark:

