Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens, Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3 News Coming Next Week? It's Looking A Lot More Like It

It's looking more and more like we're getting news on Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens 3 next week.

It sure does seem like some big news on the third and final "season" of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens will be hitting next week. After previously getting updates from Sheen and others, the streaming series' social media accounts came to life last week with a look at our leads and simply "1." Earlier today, another look at Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) was posted, with "2" as the caption. Now, we're not saying that we're Sherlock Holmes or Columbo, but it would seem that next Wednesday would bring at least a preview image from the 90-minute final run.

Here's the image of Crowley and Aziraphale that was shared earlier today, with simply "2" and "#GoodOmens2" as the caption:

Though there had been rumblings here and there regarding how post-production had been going, everyone remained in the dark as to when the final chapter would eventually hit our screens. While still not having a date to share, Sheen did confirm via social media in December 2025 that a screening of Good Omens 3 had taken place. "So this is a big bird saying – we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried. There'll be bits you absolutely love and there'll be things you'll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it's not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful performances, fantastic new looks, incredible work all round. And there's nightingales," Sheen shared, responding to an individual who posted that a "little bird" had told them that a screening for the cast and crew had taken place.

So this is a big bird saying – we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried. There'll be bits you absolutely love and there'll be things you'll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it's not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful… — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) December 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The decision to end the series with an extended episode came after reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, which cited allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, with a Variety piece reporting that same month that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of Good Omens 3 but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale.

As reported by Bleeding Cool in October 2025, US District Judge James D. Peterson dismissed Scarlett Pavlovich's 2025 lawsuit against Gaiman, accusing him of sexual assault and human trafficking, citing that the case should be litigated in New Zealand, where the alleged events were alleged to have occurred, instead of Wisconsin. The court made clear it was not evaluating the truth of the allegations. After the decision was rendered, Pavlovich's legal team filed a motion to appeal. It's important to note that the case was dismissed without prejudice, giving Pavlovich the opportunity to refile in New Zealand. Should Gaiman refuse to be legally served, the case could be moved back to the U.S. and reopened.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!