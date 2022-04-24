Good Omens Looks Back at David Tennant's Most Devilish Crowley Moments

So we're inching up on two months since the word went out that filming on BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Good Omens 2 (the sequel series to Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch) had wrapped, thanks to director & co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon. That means it's time to get the radar tuned up for any word on when exactly Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley would be making their way back to our screens. To help get viewers in the mood for what's to come and to get them reacquainted with the first season, Amazon's Prime Video has released a compilation video celebrating some of Crowley's best (or would that technically be "worst," all things considered?) times to shine (so far)…

So for a look back at some of Tennant's more "devilish" moments from the streaming series adaptation, treat yourself to some prime Cowley action:

When the story continues in Good Omens 2, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. Now here's a look back at Mackinnon's post from last month confirming that filming had wrapped:

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.

"We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the 'Good Omens' family. Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the 'Good Omens' team for the first time," Gaiman said in a statement released earlier today. "We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they're giving us is a daily treat. I can't wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too." Mackinnon added, "We are happily working our way through filming 'Good Omens 2' in Scotland and these new cast arrivals will only increase the pleasure of it all. The remarkable Scottish crew are loving making the magic that is 'Good Omens' and we can't wait to share our stories with the world."