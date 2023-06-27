Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: gotham knights, Misha Collins, the cw, trailer

Gotham Knights Finale: Misha Collins Only Needs Half His Face Tonight

With tonight marking the series finale (Boo!!!!) of The CW's Gotham Knights, Misha Collins is putting on his best (half) face for it.

As much as we were hoping that this would be the season finale of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams' Batman universe-set Gotham Knights, we learned otherwise two weeks ago when the news came down that series wouldn't be finding a new home. What made the news even more painful to take was just how much the series blew past the doubters & haters early on to become a show that crafted a universe that was uniquely its own – with a "big tent" approach that allowed the diverse viewing audience to have a personal stake in the action. In "Night of the Owls," our Knights will need to put aside their difference to save Gotham – or is it too late? Meanwhile, Misha Collins' Harvey Dent is faced with an impossible decision with some very bad consequences no matter what the choice. And if you think that sounds like the debut of Two-Face? Well, Collins took to social media to let you know that – yeah, it is.

"This is it. The last episode of the series will be the first episode for Two-Face. We go out with a bang. Watch Gotham Knights tonight to see what I look like wearing just 1/2 of my face…," Collins wrote in the finale teaser posted earlier today – take a look:

And here's what you need to know about what's ahead with the series finale:

Misha Collins Discusses Series End on Social Media

"Just got back on the grid after unplugging for a week to hear the news that [Gotham Knights] was canceled by [The CW] and won't be able to find a new home. I'm incredibly bummed and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my 'villain arc,' but I'm proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people," Collins wrote in his statement posted to social media. "I'm especially proud that our story about fighting the good fight also gave us opportunities to tell diverse and inclusive stories. We need more of that on screen, and while this story may not be going forward, I really believe it helped open that door a little wider for more characters from all backgrounds to shine. Thank you, ["Bat-Brats"], for your full-throated support. The show may be ending, but I know this community will keep the light shining against the darkness in the real world. Onward!"

Just got back on the grid after unplugging for a week to hear the news that #CWGothamKnights was canceled by @TheCW and won't be able to find a new home.

Gotham Knights: What You Need to Know

Written by Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams, The CW's Gotham Knights stars Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish), Tyler DiChiara (Relish), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air), Misha Collins (Supernatural), Anna Lore (All American), Rahart Adams (Foursome) Lauren Stamile (Complications), and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers) star. In addition, real-life married couple Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabry have joined the cast as Arthur and Crystal Brown. And Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" film franchise) has joined the cast in a role that is at the core of the Batman legend – Joe Chill, the man who murdered Bruce Wayne's parents.

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies, including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors, known as… the Gotham Knights.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot. The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

