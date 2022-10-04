Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Drops BTS Image; Natalie Abrams Updates

The CW's Gotham Knights (written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams) picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With a premise like that, the show's definitely going to grab our attention. And the last time we checked in, it was mid-September, and both Abrams & series star Misha Collins (Supernatural), aka Harvey Dent, hit social media to let us know that production was underway. Now, Abrams & Collins are checking back in with updates. First up, Collins dropped a preview image from inside Gotham City Police Department. Well, by the big sign, to be exact. And he did it via his Community text hotline, which gave it that extra special feeling.

And could that be the start of even more teaser images to come?

Meanwhile, Abrams is sounding pretty pleased with how things are going so far, "favorite scene of the show so far" vibing like some seriously high praise (now if we only knew what the other scenes were… hmmm…):

Can't reveal any spoilers about what I'm watching or who's here, but we are filming what is hands down my favorite scene of the show so far. And I'm basically in tears over how amazing it's turning out. Thank you, you know who you are. 💙❤️💜 #GothamKnights — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) October 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

What You Need to Know About The CW's Gotham Knights

The CW's Gotham Knights stars Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish), Tyler DiChiara (Relish), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air), Misha Collins (Supernatural), Anna Lore (All American), and Rahart Adams (Foursome). Now here's a look at the previously-released teaser trailer released a few months back:

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, "De Son Vivant") is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, "Days of Our Lives"), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, "grown-ish"), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, "The Virgin of Highland Park"), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, "Supernatural") and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, "All American"), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, "Raven's Home"). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

Smythe's Harper Row: streetwise, acerbic, and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, DiChiara's transgender teen Cullen Row is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles. Dashing with a swagger, Collins' Harvey Dent is Gotham's charismatic, hard-charging District Attorney. With a rigid sense of right and wrong, Harvey's idealism and his single-minded quest for justice will ironically and tragically transform him into one of Gotham's most feared supervillains, Two-Face. Lore's Stephanie Brown is someone whose sarcasm is matched only by her intellect. She was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles and honed her skills to become a formidable coder. Confident and charismatic, Adams' Brody has the brains and the looks — and he knows it. However, his entitled attitude covers his insecurity and jealousy of anyone who rivals him.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot. The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.