Grammys: Chappell Roan to Industry: "We Got You – But Do You Got Us?"

Grammys: During her Best New Artist acceptance speech, Chappell Roan called out the music industry for not doing right by its artists.

When everyone discusses CBS and Paramount+'s Trevor Noah-hosted 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Monday morning, one of the Grammys stories will be how Chappell Roan took home gold as Best New Artist – a category that was a murder's row of immense talent: Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims. But we have a feeling it will be Roan's tearjerking acceptance speech where the singer/songwriter shared their own personal story of being dropped by her label when she was little to urge the recording industry to do right by the artists that make them billion-dollar companies in terms of proper compensation and a liveable wage and healthcare to developing artists. "Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you — but do you got us?" Roan ended her speech with, as the camera cut to a number of audience members teary-eyed as they applauded:

Here's a look at what had to share with the audience and viewers – and especially the Recording Industry:

Chappell Roan: "Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you — but do you got us?" https://t.co/CbojGLDvaP pic.twitter.com/JFC83pe15h — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Grammys Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers/Presenters & More

Who's Hosting & Presenting During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? Trevor Noah is set to host, with Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Will Smith confirmed as presenters.

Who's Performing During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? So far, we know that Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims have been tapped to perform, with Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teaming up to perform a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires.

What About Special Performances During CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards? There will be a series of special performances that will include the annual "In Memoriam" segment, a star-studded salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, and touching tributes celebrating the spirit of The City of Los Angeles. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder are set to appear during those performances.

CBS's 67th Annual Grammy Awards Is About Much More Than Awards: To benefit relief and recovery efforts, a number of pre-Grammy Awards events have been shuttered, with funding earmarked for the events being donated to organizations fronting the relief and recovery efforts. Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have raised and pledged more than $3.2 million in emergency aid to music people affected by the wildfires.

