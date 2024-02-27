Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: anime, GRIP, Intertrend, toyota

GRIP: Toyota Enters Anime Scene with 5-Part Racing Series

Toyota officially launched its Intertrend-produced new 5-part anime series highlighting their sexy racecars with the first episode of GRIP.

The anime aims to capture the thrill of driving and appeal to younger audiences.

GRIP, by Intertrend, pits human spirit against control in a technology-dominated city.

Watch the story unfold on Toyota USA’s YouTube Channel, with episodes airing weekly.

Car manufacturer Toyota premiered its new 5-part racing anime series GRIP this week. This new adrenaline-fueled campaign premiered this week and features Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) series of cars as the hero, using authentic Japanese anime illustrations as a storytelling technique. The campaign aims to inspire young audiences who think they know Toyota and to showcase the brand in an exciting new way that celebrates the thrill of driving.

GRIP, the five-episode content series created by Intertrend, Executive Producer Frank Mele, and Supervising Director Jae Woo Kim, is a high-octane anime adventure that combines heart-pounding action and a battle between the human spirit and computer control. Airing weekly, each episode is one minute in length, with the finale running slightly longer at one minute and 10 seconds. With their GR rides and unwavering determination, the lead character Jae and his crew are the last hope for the spirit of driving. GRIP features a familiar yet alternate metropolis where the thrill of driving has been all but extinguished. The mastermind behind this somewhat joyless cityscape is Dr. Aron Synth, owner of powerful tech conglomerate SynthCorp. Dr. Synth controls a vast fleet of cookie-cutter vehicles, which he has successfully persuaded the public to perceive as safer and more efficient and will lead to a more controlled society. He refers to human drivers as unpredictable viruses that could crash his seemingly infallible system of order.

"Intertrend has been working with Toyota to creatively market to the AAPI audience for more than 20 years. Due to anime's widespread popularity, people have grown an attachment toward the genre, and the once niche fan base has now sparked enthusiasm around the world," said Matthew Choy, Executive Director of Strategy/Creative, Intertrend. "The idea behind Toyota's GRIP series is to showcase the brand in unique, relevant, and unexpected ways. We are truly world-building and creating an alternate anime reality with intricate layers, storylines, Easter eggs, and more. Focused on authenticity, connection, and artistic excellence, we have built branded content for Toyota that will grow, evolve, and last for years to come."

Joe Moses, VP of Marketing at Toyota, said, "Partners like Intertrend understand the needs and motivations of our audiences and fuel the important cultural insights that drive our creative campaigns. The GRIP content series showcases all that's exciting about performance-oriented GR cars while telling a thrilling story that we know will resonate with younger consumers." The first episode of GRIP is now streaming on Toyota USA's official YouTube Channel, along with the rest of the series as they unfold.

