Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Here's Your S01E09: "The Cup" Preview

With a new episode tonight, here's a look at NBC and Showrunners Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E09: "The Cup."

It's time for Birdie (Melissa Fumero), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), Brett (Ben Rappaport), and Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) to get their game faces on. Why? Because NBC and co-showrunners Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E09: "The Cup" find the foursome on the eve of the Southeastern Michigan Gardening Cup – and a chance to take down rival Bloomfield Hills. Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for tonight's chapter (which also flashes forward to offer new clues to what went down at the gala smackdown).

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E09: "The Cup" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 9: "The Cup" – Birdie (Melissa Fumero), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), Brett (Ben Rappaport), and Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) put the final touches on their garden before the high-stakes Southeastern Michigan Gardening Cup, where they'll battle rival Bloomfield Hills; in flash forwards, new details emerge about the fight at the gala. Directed by Pete Chatmon and written by Brook Sitgraves Turner, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

