Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce Joins Ryan Murphy, FX Horror Drama (VIDEO)

Niecy Nash-Betts and Travis Kelce shared a video announcing that Kelce has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's FX horror drama Grotesquerie.

As far as casting goes on Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Grotesquerie, we know that Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown) are on board for the upcoming FX horror drama. Now, we've gotten used to some surprise casting decisions from Murphy in the past – but did we see Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, and (possibly) host of Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? – joining the cast of Grotesquerie? Nope – but that's exactly what we learned from both Kelce and Nash-Betts on Instagram earlier today in a special surprise announcement video.

Here is a screenshot of Kelce's Instagram Stories post that Nash-Betts shared announcing the casting move:

"This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ [Travis Kelce] Welcome to Grostequerie!" Nash-Betts wrote as the caption to the video post she shared earlier this evening – here's a look:

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks that caught everyone off-guard:

