Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Gunn Posts Soundtrack Details

With only days to go until Marvel Studios & (new DC Studios co-boss) James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ screens, Gunn is following through on a promise with some intel that fans have been asking for since the trailer first dropped. As he has been known to do with his past projects, Gunn confirmed earlier this month that a holiday "Awesome Mix" (with original songs) was on the way. Well, it appears Wednesday is that day based on what Gunn posted via social media. And that means we're getting the Old 97's "I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)" as well as the band's team-up with Kevin Bacon on "Here It Is Christmastime," along with a mix of some great holiday tunes. And for those looking forward to the score, Composer John Murphy's (The Suicide Squad, 28 Days Later) amazing work will also be released. Now here's a look at the official key art released revealing the songs:

Now here's a look back to Gunn's tweet from earlier today, letting fans know that both the soundtrack and score are set to drop this week (followed by a look back at the special):

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special SOUNDTRACK should be up tomorrow, including the original song "I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)" & the original recording "Here It Is Christmastime" by the @Old97s & @kevinbacon. #GotGHolidaySpecial pic.twitter.com/DZJQYkPxJV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So What's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special All About?

Set to hit screens on November 25th, the special finds Peter/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) seriously bummed out by the holidays for some very understandable reasons. For perspective, the special is set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in case that helps. To cheer him up, Drax (David Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) set off to find him the ultimate Christmas gift. But when that "ultimate Christmas gift" happens to be located on Earth and just so happens to be named "Kevin Bacon"? Well… that's when things get complicated. Here's a look back at the official trailer for Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, set to hit Disney+screens beginning on November 25th:

And here's a look at back a the mini featurette released last week offering behind-the-scenes insight into how it all came together:

Previously, Gunn emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film. And after Werewolf by Night, it felt like it would end up under the "Special Presentation" banners (which it is, and it's a concept we're liking more and more). And for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. And then in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters, as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming. "It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also doubled up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film, but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.