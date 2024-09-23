Posted in: TV | Tagged: Food Network, halloween, Halloween Baking Championship

Halloween Baking Championship Season 10 Episode 1 Recap: Spooky Start

Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship returns with 10 new bakers competing in creepy challenges. Here's how the Season 10 opener went.

Look alive (or dead… or undead), baking fans! Halloween Baking Championship is back Monday nights on Food Network, with John Henson opening up Henson Labs to 10 fresh new bakers for another spooky competition. Returning this season to judge the competition, of course, are pastry gurus Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell, and Zac Young, whose commentary makes the judging constructive and entertaining each week.

The ten bakers competing this season are:

Megan Aucone , Pastry Chef and Cake Artist from Sayreville, New Jersey

, Pastry Chef and Cake Artist from Sayreville, New Jersey Thierry Aujard , Executive Pastry Chef from Norristown, Pennsylvania

, Executive Pastry Chef from Norristown, Pennsylvania Lillian Chng , Home Bakery Owner from San Diego, California

, Home Bakery Owner from San Diego, California Aaron Davis , Pastry Lead from Surprise, Arizona

, Pastry Lead from Surprise, Arizona Joel Gonzalez , Executive Pastry Chef from Scottsdale, Arizona

, Executive Pastry Chef from Scottsdale, Arizona JL Hinojosa , Pastry Chef de Partie from Austin, Texas

, Pastry Chef de Partie from Austin, Texas Manny Martinez , Bakery Owner from San Antonio, Texas

, Bakery Owner from San Antonio, Texas Hollie Rivera , Assistant Pastry Chef from Winnipeg, Manitoba

, Assistant Pastry Chef from Winnipeg, Manitoba Carly Robertson , Bakery Owner from Lehi, Utah

, Bakery Owner from Lehi, Utah Samantha Santiago Torres, Executive Pastry Chef from Chicago, Illinois

The first thriller challenge of the season, "Laboratory Story," sees the bakers tasked with making a dessert that incorporates shattered lab glass, edible, of course. Each baker has a different piece of lab glassware, and the treats range from gruesome and elegant to a little simple and clunky. Thierry's pear, hazelnut, and fennel financier flask was ranked high, but it was Aaron's blood orange chocolate broken beaker that won him the immunity potion for the killer challenge.

The main killer challenge consists of desserts with bubbling components, complete with dry-ice smoke. This challenge saw creativity run wild, like with Aaron's coconut chai tart, which was presented with a clever rhyme, Megan's buttercream jack-o-lantern, and Lillian's red velvet Brigadeiro cauldron. Joel's toxic sludge and slime coconut cake with tropical mousse bubbled beautifully, thanks to his tapioca sludge bubbles inside chocolate orb bubbles, winning the week and the judges' hearts.

JL's toxic rats were a little too abstract, and Carly's loose tart oozed in the wrong way and stuck to the pan, leaving both desserts a little messy. Sadly, Samantha's toxic waste barrel bonbons failed to bring the substance beyond the chocolate shell and fondant, which sent her into the cryo-chamber and out of the competition.

Next week sees a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-themed episode, which promises to unleash the chaos and charm of everyone's favorite ghost host with the most. Food Network's 10th season of Halloween Baking Championship airs on Monday nights.

