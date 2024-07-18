Posted in: Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: halo, pablo schreiber, paramount plus

Halo Canceled by Paramount+ After 2 Seasons; Series May Be Shopped

Paramount+ has canceled the Pablo Schreiber-starring Halo after two seasons, though rumblings are the series may be shopped for a new home.

It looks like it's only going to be a two-season mission for Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief – at least on Paramount+ – with Variety reporting that the streaming service has canceled the live-action series adaptation of the Halo video game franchise. "Paramount+ can confirm that 'Halo' will not move forward with a third season on the service," a representative from Paramount+ said in a statement. "We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries, and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward."

Sources are saying that Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries will look to shop the series for a new home. 343 Industries said in a statement, "We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the 'Halo' series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the 'Halo' universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world."

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Paramount+'s Halo is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

