Halo EP Kiki Wolfkill Clears-Up Any Paramount+ Series Canon Confusion

A little more than a week ago, Halo fans were treated to their first extended look at Paramount+ and 343 Industries' upcoming live-action original series adaptation of HALO at The Game Awards, a very important question that fans have raised since the project was first announced has apparently been answered. Considering the Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring series is a take on the popular Xbox video game franchise, there's been some back-n-forth over how much in canon Halo will be with regards to the original sources material. Thankfully, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill from 343 Industries was willing to take a moment to clarify that the Paramount+ series will have a timeline and canon apart from the video game universe.

"We do have some context and perspective that is different from some of those stories that we've experienced or read about in the games. We're referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline as a way of differentiating it from core canon," said Wolfkill in an interview segment posted by Halopedia's Twitter account. "And both protecting core canon and protecting the television story, and by that, I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other."

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted & inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse), and Fiona O'Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

Produced by Paramount+ in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, Halo is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.