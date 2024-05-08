Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who: New "Space Babies" & "The Devil's Chord" Images Released

Check out these new images galleries for BBC & Disney+'s first two Season 1 episodes - Doctor Who: "Space Babies" and "The Devil's Chord."

Beginning this Friday on Disney+ and this on Saturday on BBC iPlayer & BBC One, Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) will unleash their new season of Doctor Who adventures with a two-episode debut: "Space Babies" and "The Devil's Chord." So what better time to pass along new image galleries for both chapters – including some great looks at Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro and more

Here's a rundown of what we have so far on the first season's episodes – including sneak previews, image galleries, and more:

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

