HALO Season 2 Eps. 1-3, 5-7 Images Released; New Trailer This Sunday

With a new trailer dropping during the NFL's AFC Championship game, here are preview images for Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber-starring HALO.

Earlier this week, we had a chance to hear from series star Pablo Schreiber (American Gods), who responded to some fans who are still complaining that his Master Chief spends way too much time with his helmet off. In a nutshell? It might work in the video games, but a helmet on 24/7 doesn't work for this show's storytelling approach. With that issue put to rest (at least as far as Schreiber is concerned), we can get back to the business of promoting the second season. Earlier this month, we learned the episode titles for this season: S02E01: "Sanctuary," S02E02: "Sword," S02E03: "Visegrad," S02E04: "Reach," S02E05: "Aleria," S02E06: "Onyx," S02E07: "Thermopylae," and S02E08: "Halo." Now, we have a pretty sizeable image gallery covering looks at most of those chapters – here's a look:

The sci-fi series stars Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also, Fiona O'Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey return as series regulars this season. Joining the cast for the first time are Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders). Here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the upcoming season:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Paramount+'s HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

