HALO Star: "There's No Point Discussing" Master Chief/Helmet Anymore

HALO star Pablo Schreiber addressed the Master Chief/helmet debate, explaining why "there's no point discussing it" anymore.

With only a little more than two weeks to go before Paramount+ and showrunner & executive producer David Wiener's (Brave New World) Pablo Schreiber-starring HALO comes storming back with a two-episode Season 2 premiere, Schreiber has been making the rounds to promote the series. While the actor gets a number of questions about the series and his portrayal of Master Chief, we don't think we need to tell you what the biggest gripe he gets/hears from diehards. Yup, the helmet – specifically, they take issues with the streamer series' version of the character taking off his helmet when in the video game that's a big no-no.

Speaking with SFX Magazine about the subject, Schreiber is not only not apologizing for the creative decision, but he's also reaffirming the belief that Master Chief never taking off his helmet in the Paramount+ series wouldn't work in the context of the story the show's creators are looking to tell. "People who don't feel the helmet was necessary to come off, they're at such an early conception of what the show could be," Schreiber explained. "In order to examine the discrepancy between these two versions of the character [Chief and John-117], you can't tell that story without taking the helmet off. If you don't agree with the helmet coming off in the show, you don't like our show. So, there's no point discussing it."

The sci-fi series stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also, Fiona O'Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey return as series regulars this season. Joining the cast for the first time are Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders). Here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the upcoming season:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Paramount+'s HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

