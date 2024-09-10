Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, harley quinn, james gunn

Harley Quinn BDay: Gunn Honors Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, Arleen Sorkin

Earlier today, James Gunn honored Harley Quinn creators Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, as well as her original voice, the late Arleen Sorkin.

It was the episode that would change the "Batman" universe forever. This Tuesday, September 11th, will mark 32 years since the weekday debut of Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series S01E22: "Joker's Favor" (directed by Boyd Kirkland and written by Paul Dini, and airing in prime time in January 1993). To say that Dr. Harleen Quinzel made quite the impact would be an understatement, with Harley Quinn (thankfully) breaking away from her Joker connections and becoming a complex, layered, and thoroughly fascinating character in her own right. Someone who is very familiar with Margot Robbie's take on the character is writer, director, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), who took some time out earlier today to honor not just the character and the show that introduced her, but also characters creators Dini and Bruce Timm, and the first voice (and inspiration) for the character, the late Arleen Sorkin.

"This week marks 32 years since Harley Quinn cartwheeled onto our screens in the 'Batman: The Animated Series' episode 'Joker's Favor.' Creators [Paul Dini] and Bruce Timm drew real-life inspiration for the character from Arleen Sorkin, who then became the first to voice Dr. Harleen Quinzel, The Clown Princess of Crime herself," Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a clip from the episode:

"I slept with Paul Dini," Sorkin joked in a 2008 interview with Starlog when explaining how she landed the role. "Actually, Paul and I have been friends since college – back at Emerson. He was home one day watching 'Days of Our Lives.' We did a dream sequence where I was a court jester, and he said that was the inspiration for Harley. Paul called me up and said, 'Would you like to do this character?' I said yes and came over! I was born to play her." As for how it felt knowing that she had such an influence on the character? "It's completely flattering, " Sorkin added. "Knowing that makes it a joyful experience to play her. I don't feel I'll ever be recast, so that's good too."

