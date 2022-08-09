Harley Quinn Reportedly "A Very Safe Bet" for HBO Max Season 4

Are signs looking good for another season of the "Eat! Bang! Kill! Tour" for "Harlivy"? Based on a report from TVLine released this afternoon, it's starting to sound that way. In an afternoon that brought updates on the streamer's DC's Strange Adventures, Green Lantern, and The CW's Gotham Knights, the television news site is reporting that Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn should be "a very safe bet" for another season.

Now here's a look back at the previous trailers & teaser for HBIO Max's Harley Quinn Season 3:

The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour," Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy's long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

At SXSW earlier this year, Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated spinoff entitled Noonan's (working title). While it was still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains." Well, HBO Max liked what they heard because the streamer gave it a 10-episode series order in April, with Matt Oberg reprising his role of Kite Man. Harley Quinn (set to return this summer for its third season) co-creators Schumacker, Halpern & Dean Lorey, as well as original series star Cuoco (via Yes, Norman Productions), will executive produce, along with Sam Register. Lorey will serve as showrunner on the series, based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Along with Cuoco & Bell, HBO Max's Harley Quinn also stars Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star. This season, What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén joins the cast as the voice of Dick Grayson aka Nightwing.