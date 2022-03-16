Harley Quinn S03: James Gunn Teases Thomas Wayne Biopic "Masterpiece"

We told you that the engines were starting to burn when it came intel on the third season of Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)-starring HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn. From news of a spinoff series to an update that audio recording has moved onto sex noises (seriously), things have been sounding pretty good. And the good news didn't stop on Wednesday, with Peacemaker series creator James Gunn checking in via Twitter to officially confirm what Schumacker had also announced at SXSW. Yup, Gunn will be jumping back into the DCU but on the voice-acting side, playing himself as the animated version of Gunn readies a biopic based on the life of Thomas Wayne- and according to Gunn, it's going to be a "masterpiece."

Here's a look at Gunn's tweet from earlier today expressing his excitement over getting the opportunity to join the cast:

I've been holding onto this for a while. As an enormous fan of the show, it's an incredible honor! Thanks to the #HarleyQuinn gang for the fun (PS my Thomas Wayne biopic is going to be a MASTERPIECE!) @dcharleyquinn @PMSchumacker https://t.co/NE0DKurdxl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

At SXSW, Schumacker also announced during the "Not Kidding Around: Warner Bros. Animation and the Reimagining of Iconic Characters for an Adult Audience" panel that development was underway on an animated "Harley Quinn" spinoff entitled Noonan's. While still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains."

Along with Cuoco, HBO Max's Harley Quinn also stars Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Dr. Pamela Isley/ Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.