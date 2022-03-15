Harley Quinn: Patrick Schumacker Makes Sure Season 3 Earns That TV-MA

If you're a fan of Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)-starring HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn, then you've been having a pretty good run of things as of late. Earlier this month, Schumacker announced that the first audio mix of the season was officially finished (which is a nice way of saying that the streaming series is one major step closer to hitting screens). And then at SXSW, you got the heads-up about an animated spinoff focusing on Kite Man that was in development (more on that in a minute). And now? It's time for the sex!

Well, sex noises, to be more precise. Schumacker took to Twitter to let everyone know he was heading into the studio to make sure that the animated series keeps earning that TV-MA rating:

At SXSW, Schumacker announced during the "Not Kidding Around: Warner Bros. Animation and the Reimagining of Iconic Characters for an Adult Audience" panel that development was underway on an animated "Harley Quinn" spinoff entitled Noonan's. While still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains."

Along with Cuoco, HBO Max's Harley Quinn also stars Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Dr. Pamela Isley/ Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.