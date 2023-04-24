Harrison Ford "Will Not Be Involved" with an "Indiana Jones" Series Harrison Ford made it clear that he won't be coming back as Indiana Jones after his next film - even for a Disney+ & Lucasfilm series.

So it was back in November when reports surfaced that The Walt Disney Company was looking to develop the "Indiana Jones" franchise into a Disney+ series. The report came as Harrison Ford prepares for his final run as the character (a role Ford has said repeatedly he is finished with once the final film hits the big screen), with Disney & Lucasfilm reportedly "bringing up the possibility of a streaming show set in the world of the globe-trotting archaeologist in general meetings with writers of late," according to sources familiar with the situation. Well, just in case "The Mouse" thinks that Ford might be more receptive to returning to the franchise if it was on the small screen? Yeah, Ford made it clear that when he says that he's done, he's done…

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," Ford shared with Total Film during a recent interview promoting the film. Though aware that an "Indiana Jones" series was in the early stages of development, Ford emphasized that he "will not be involved in that if it does come to fruition." Of course, "Indiana Jones" fans know this would be the first time that the adventurer would find a home on the small screen, with The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" running for two seasons on ABC (from 1992-1993). The beloved series would go on to spawn four made-for-TV specials that aired on The Family Channel (now Freeform) between 1994 and 1996. Though Ford made a cameo at one point, the series focused on Jones as a young man (Sean Patrick Flanery) and young boy (Corey Carrier), with George Hall portraying an elderly Jones to open and wrap each episode.