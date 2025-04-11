Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter: Harry, Hermione, Ron, Voldemort Casting & More Updates

WBTV Group-WBD US Networks Chairman & CEO Channing Dungey updated the casting of the Harry Potter series, the production timeline, and more.

In terms of massive IPs, the business that Warner Bros. Discovery has done off of bestselling author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels cannot be denied. But it went to a whole new level when the news hit that HBO and Warner Bros. TV were developing a multi-season series adaptation of Rowling's works. In terms of casting, things pretty much have been rumors and nothing else – save for Emmy Award-winner John Lithgow (Dexter, The Crown), pretty much confirming that he's been tapped to play Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, WBTV Group-WBD US Networks Chairman & CEO Channing Dungey offered an update on how things were going with casting Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Voldemort, the production/premiere timeline, episode count, and more.

"We are not yet ready to announce the kids; we're still working our way through that process. I have to give you credit; you at Deadline are consistently breaking the news even when we're not ready, so I feel like you are very up to speed on all things Potter in that way," Dungey noted about where things stand with casting the adaptation's three leads. As for Harry's ultimate nemesis, Dungey added that they are "still weighing a couple of different options there, so we're not quite ready there yet," noting "that an important role to get right."

In terms of when the series would premiere – with past rumblings placing it either in late 2026 or early 2027 – Dungey explained that would depend on how things look once production gets underway – which is "still on track" for this summer. As for how many episodes viewers can expect, Dungey shared that it will depend on how "the last couple of scripts" play out. "Not something that we can share, because we're still working on some finesses on the last couple of scripts, and the question becomes, do we think that it's worth breaking one into two more?" Dungey explained. "We should know shortly, I would think."

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!