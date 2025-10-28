Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: halloween, south park

Has South Park Become Too Political? New Episode on Halloween Night

Set for Halloween, South Park S28E02: "The Woman In The Hat" tackles Trump's White House "renovations" and Stan's concerns about the town.

Article Summary South Park S28E02 airs Halloween night, satirizing Trump's lavish White House "renovations."

Stan questions if South Park has become too political as the town gets caught in controversy.

"Twisted Christian" episode lampoons Peter Thiel, Trump, and themes of modern faith and power.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone push boundaries with dark, satirical takes on politics and society.

It looks like Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park has something special for us for Halloween (October 31, 10 pm ET/PT). Earlier today, the long-running animated series dropped the news on social media – along with an image from the episode showing Trump and Satan surveying the remains of the East Wing, which was destroyed to make room for a $300 million ballroom (financed by donations from Comcast, Amazon, Meta, and others). The logline for "The Woman In The Hat" reads: "The White House deals with a disruptive spirit from the east wing. While Stan worries that South Park has become too political."

Here's a look at the announcement that hit social media on Tuesday about the special Halloween episode, followed by a look back at our real-time thoughts on S27E06/S28E01: "Twisted Christian":

South Park is all new Friday, October 31st at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central with a special Halloween episode. pic.twitter.com/t2XbIOaylQ — South Park (@SouthPark) October 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

South Park S27E06: "Twisted Christian" Real-Time Random Thoughts

We've actually had a fun and peaceful day at the school. Of course, a rally is held to tag "6 7" as something Satanic.

Wow. Did not see Parker and Stone going after Peter Thiel. Not a good person.

We've got Thiel explaining how Trump's tiny penis was able to impregnate Satan's tight, tiny asshole, heralding the Antichrist. Of course, "6 7" ties into Thiel's bullshit prophecy.

Meanwhile, Trump is pitying himself because Satan is focusing on birthing classes and not on having sex with him.

Just as Trump begins jerking off, Tiny JD Vance arrives to continue his plan to have Satan's baby aborted.

Meanwhile, Jesus is doubting whether South Park is the right school for him, with PC Principal making the case that he needs to give it a little more time. It's important to note how PC Principal describes his Christian faith – not exactly in line with Jesus.

Cartman is throwing up after the "6 7" jokes… hmmm.

PC Principal convinces Jesus to go on a blind date with him and his wife at The Cheesecake Factory, with Jesus escaping to the bathroom for some face-to-face mirror time.

"Ms. Coco Slutty Davidson": Trump's pseudonym at the abortion clinic, as he looks to arrange a clandestine abortion.

"Peter Thiel Knows About the Antichrist" does sneak into your brain after a few seconds.

While PC Principal beats a teacher (in the name of Jesus, of course), Cartman is getting an MRI – but the "6 7" jokes won't end.

SPOILER: Parker and Stone are not big fans of ganding over people's personal data – especially when it involves kids.

Of course, Vance and Thiel are working together – and that means giving Thiel access to everyone's data. Is anyone getting an "Elon Musk" vibe?

Oh god, I'm feeling all sorts of bad for Jesus in this one…

NEW EPISODE ALERT: Wednesday, October 29th

Trump and Satan are back at The White House, with Vance pressuring Thiel to get the answers before it's too late.

Okay, serious props for "The Exorcist" homage.

Thiel has seen Cartman's illness for himself, attempting to find the significance of "6 7." Meanwhile, Jesus has had enough – even walking away from fighting back at PC Principal.

Poor Jesus… deciding there's no point in fighting anymore and giving in to PC Principal's version of Christianity. Meanwhile, Thiel took Cartman to Washington, DC, to study further.

Wow. That was a brutal episode. This season keeps getting darker and darker…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!